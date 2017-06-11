Woman arrested on felony charges following check welfare call

A 56-year-old woman was arrested in Oxford Thursday evening after law enforcement was called to check her welfare. According to Furnas County Sheriff Kurt Kapperman, both his agency and Harlan County Sheriff’s Office responded to some storage units where she was suspected to be living. As officers contacted the woman, Malinda J. Poley, they also conducted a probation search of her vehicle. Several baggies of suspected methamphetamine were found along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Poley was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent To Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person, Possession of Marijuana-Less Than An Ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Poley was being held in the Furnas County Jail on bond of $50,000. She’ll be arraigned on the charges in Harlan County Court according to a news release.