Woman burned when propane tank explodes near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman was injured when a propane tank exploded at her mobile home near Lincoln.

The blast occurred around 7 a.m. Friday at the property, which sits about 2 miles southwest of Lincoln city limits.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says 47-year-old Rebecca Daro heard a hissing noise, so she went to check the tank. It had been changed Thursday. It exploded as she got near, burning her face and singeing her hair.

Wagner says the mobile home and another and an outbuilding with three classic cars inside were total losses. The State Fire Marshal Agency is investigating.