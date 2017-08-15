class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253787 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Woman caring for pets accused of stealing from residence | KRVN Radio

Woman caring for pets accused of stealing from residence

BY Associated Press | August 15, 2017
Home News Regional News
Woman caring for pets accused of stealing from residence

COLUMBUS, Neb. – A woman who was taking care of a Columbus resident’s pets has been accused of stealing from the home.

Court records say 34-year-old Jennifer Carney, of Schuyler, is charged with felony theft.

Radio station KNEN reports that Carney was asked to feed the pets while the resident went on vacation. The resident discovered upon returning that $2,700 was missing from a fire safe lock box.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Carney acknowledged that she’d taken the money and had returned $250 when confronted by the resident.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments