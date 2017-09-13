Woman charged in Dawes County fatal rollover that killed six-year-old

A 32-year-old woman from Pine Ridge, South Dakota has been arrested and charged for her role in a drunk driving rollover that claimed the life of a six-year-old girl.

Kimberly Eagle Bull was driving a Ford Windstar minivan on Saturday evening on Slim Butte Road north of Chadron. Six people- including three children- were injured in the rollover.

Six-year-old Christina Roubideaux and another child were airlifted to Denver Children’s Hospital, and Roubideaux died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested and charged Kimberly Eagle Bull on the charges of: Motor Vehicle Homicide, Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, False Reporting, Child Abuse/Neglect, Failure to Use a Child Restraint and other charges.

Investigation of the accident was handled by the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office. The criminal investigation is being handled by the Nebraska State Patrol. A final determination on charges will be

made by the Dawes County Attorney.