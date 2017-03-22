Woman charged with food stamp fraud, criminal impersonation

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223711 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 22, 2017
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.  — Authorities have charged a woman in Grand Island with fraudulently obtaining food stamp benefits and other counts.

 
The Grand Island Independent reports that 43-year-old Juana Saquiche-Garcia pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fraudulently obtaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, five counts of criminal impersonation, and two counts of identity theft.

 
Prosecutors say the crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 21, 2016.

Saquiche-Garcia remains free after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail.

