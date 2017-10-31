class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269046 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Woman connected to Lincoln slaying sent to prison

BY Associated Press | October 31, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A woman charged in connection with a Lincoln slaying has been sent to prison.

Court records say 34-year-old Juanita Lara was sentenced Monday to three years for attempted accessory to a felony and two years on an unrelated drug count. She’d pleaded no contest after prosecutors lowered the charges.

Authorities say Lara was one of several people charged after the Dec. 15, 2016, killing of 41-year-old Jamie Watson. His body was found in a car trunk.

One of those charged, 33-year-old Jamez Henderson, also made a deal with prosecutors and has been sentenced to 54 to 65 years in prison. He’d pleaded no contest to manslaughter and possession of amphetamines.

