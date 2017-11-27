Woman convicted in 1 of 4 Omaha slayings moves to Iowa cell

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ The sister of a man facing the death penalty for four Omaha killings has been transferred to an Iowa prison to serve her life sentence.

A Nebraska Correctional Services Department spokeswoman confirmed Monday that 27-year-old Erica Jenkins had left the Nebraska women’s prison in York. An Iowa official says she’s been moved to the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women, in Mitchellville. Nebraska spokeswoman Dawn-Renee Smith said Monday such moves are made at inmates’ requests. The two states have an agreement that the receiving state bears the cost of such transfer prisoners.

Erica Jenkins was convicted of murder in January 2015, accused by authorities of helping her brother, Nikko Jenkins, kill Curtis Bradford in Omaha in 2013. Nikko Jenkins pleaded no contest to murder charges in the Bradford case and three others.