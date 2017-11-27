class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274489 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
Woman convicted in 1 of 4 Omaha slayings moves to Iowa cell | KRVN Radio

Woman convicted in 1 of 4 Omaha slayings moves to Iowa cell

BY Luke Fochtman | November 27, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Woman convicted in 1 of 4 Omaha slayings moves to Iowa cell
Courtesy/NDCS

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ The sister of a man facing the death penalty for four Omaha killings has been transferred to an Iowa prison to serve her life sentence.

A Nebraska Correctional Services Department spokeswoman confirmed Monday that 27-year-old Erica Jenkins had left the Nebraska women’s prison in York. An Iowa official says she’s been moved to the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women,  in Mitchellville. Nebraska spokeswoman Dawn-Renee Smith said Monday such moves are made at inmates’ requests. The two states have an agreement that the receiving state bears the cost of such transfer prisoners.

Erica Jenkins was convicted of murder in January 2015, accused by authorities of helping her brother, Nikko Jenkins, kill Curtis Bradford in Omaha in 2013. Nikko Jenkins pleaded no contest to murder charges in the Bradford case and three others.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments