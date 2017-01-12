class="single single-post postid-207902 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Woman dies after rollover accident in southeast Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Woman dies after rollover accident in southeast Nebraska

BY Associated Press | January 12, 2017
Home News Regional News
Woman dies after rollover accident in southeast Nebraska

VESTA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman has died after a rollover accident in southeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred sometime before 1:55 p.m. Tuesday on a county road south of Vesta. Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith says the vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled several times. Johnson County Sheriff Scott Walton suspects the woman was speeding.

Smith says she was pronounced dead later at Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh.

He identified the woman as 46-year-old Cheri Speckmann, who lived in Lewiston.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments