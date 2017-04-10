class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227777 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | April 10, 2017
Woman fatally injured, husband hurt in motorcycle crash

BLAIR, Neb. – Authorities say an Omaha woman has died and her husband has been injured in a motorcycle crash north of Blair in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 11:50 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 75. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Rick Juniel was driving south toward Blair when his motorcycle went out of control and hit a guardrail.

The Sheriff’s Office says Juniel’s wife, 57-year-old Maribeth Juniel, died after being flown to an Omaha hospital.

Rick Juniel has been hospitalized.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
