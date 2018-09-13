Woman fatally injured in Cuming County collision

Wisner, Neb. — Authorities say a collision involved three vehicles fatally injured a woman in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 275 west of Wisner. The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says a rear-end collision occurred, followed by ricochet collision as drivers slowed for a semitrailer that was turning into a farm drive.

Authorities say 28-year-old Rachael Kucera died later at a West Point hospital. She lived in Stanton.

Another of the drivers, 19-year-old Alexander Ausdemore, of Wisner, also was taken to the hospital.

The third driver involved, 28-year-old Chaundra Hasenkamp, of West Point, declined an ambulance trip but was taken by private vehicle to be checked for injuries. The accident is being investigated.