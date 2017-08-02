Woman gets jail time for relationship with prison inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Lincoln woman has been sent to jail for having a forbidden relationship with an inmate while working as a caseworker at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Erin Harris was sentenced Tuesday to 300 days. She’d pleaded no contest to unlawful acts by a corrections employee.

Authorities say a Nebraska Correctional Services Department intelligence officer discovered several unauthorized phone calls and emails over a two-month period between Harris and a 30-year-old inmate serving time for burglary.

Judge Jodie Nelson told Harris during the sentencing hearing that if Harris wanted to have a relationship with the inmate, she needed to have resigned first.