Woman gets probation for car accident that killed husband

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ A 48-year-old Plymouth woman who ran over and killed her husband in Beatrice last year has been sentenced to probation.

The Daily Sun reports Tuesday that Tracy Jurgens was sentenced in Gage County Court to serve 18 months of probation for motor vehicle homicide, a misdemeanor. She also was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. A second charge of careless driving had been previously dismissed.

Police say Jurgens and her husband, Alan Jurgens, were arguing Oct. 27 when he fell out of the vehicle as it was turning and was run over. Prosecutors say the man left the vehicle of his own accord, but that Tracy Jurgens left the scene of the accident, prompting the charges.