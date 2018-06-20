class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318864 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Woman gets probation for stealing from church day care | KRVN Radio

Woman gets probation for stealing from church day care

BY Associated Press | June 20, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Woman gets probation for stealing from church day care

LINCOLN, Neb. – A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Lincoln church day care program has been sentenced.

Online court records say 36-year-old Amanda Haumont was given two years of probation at her sentencing hearing Monday. She’d pleaded no contest to theft after prosecutors lowered the charge.

Authorities say Haumont was paid overtime after she lied about the hours she worked as director of Little Lambs Child Development Center at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and also didn’t deposit some cash paid by a woman whose daughter attended the day care. The theft was estimated at more than $21,000.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments