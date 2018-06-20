Woman gets probation for stealing from church day care

LINCOLN, Neb. – A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Lincoln church day care program has been sentenced.

Online court records say 36-year-old Amanda Haumont was given two years of probation at her sentencing hearing Monday. She’d pleaded no contest to theft after prosecutors lowered the charge.

Authorities say Haumont was paid overtime after she lied about the hours she worked as director of Little Lambs Child Development Center at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and also didn’t deposit some cash paid by a woman whose daughter attended the day care. The theft was estimated at more than $21,000.