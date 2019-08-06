class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399813 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Woman gets probation, jail time for misuse of credit card

BY Associated Press | August 6, 2019
Trenton, Neb. — A former business manager for a nursing home in southwest Nebraska has been given two years of probation and ordered to spend some weekends in jail.

Hitchcock County Court records say 51-year-old Kimberly Oberg, of Trenton, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful use of a financial transaction device – a credit card.

Prosecutors had lowered the charge from a felony in return. She was given 30 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution of nearly $12,300.

The McCook Gazette reports that Oberg was business manager for the El Dorado Manor Nursing Home in Trenton.

