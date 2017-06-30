class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245290 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 30, 2017
Woman gets time served for stabbing boyfriend in chest

LINCOLN, Neb. – A woman has been sentenced for stabbing her boyfriend and hitting him with a bicycle tire rim in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 43-year-old Ealene Quarles was sentenced Thursday to 210 days in jail _ the time she’d already served. She’d pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.

Police say a Nov. 26 argument between Quarles and her boyfriend turned physical. Prosecutors say Richard Farber Sr. was found by officers with a stab wound that punctured one of his lungs.

