Woman killed in crash in northeastern Nebraska

Meadow Grove, Neb. — Officials in northeastern Nebraska say a woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash at Meadow Grove.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says in a news release that the crash happened around 11 a.m. Thursday on Highway 275 on a bridge on the west end of Meadow Grove, a village of about 300 that lies 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) west of Norfolk.

Investigators say a pickup truck driven by an 86-year-old man crossed the center line and collided with a minivan driven by a 63-year-old woman. Officials say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was hospitalized.

Officials have not released their names pending notification of family members.