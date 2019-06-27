Woman killed in crash in northeastern Nebraska

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-392923 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 27, 2019
Meadow Grove, Neb. — Officials in northeastern Nebraska say a woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash at Meadow Grove.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says in a news release that the crash happened around 11 a.m. Thursday on Highway 275 on a bridge on the west end of Meadow Grove, a village of about 300 that lies 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) west of Norfolk.

Investigators say a pickup truck driven by an 86-year-old man crossed the center line and collided with a minivan driven by a 63-year-old woman. Officials say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was hospitalized.

Officials have not released their names pending notification of family members.

