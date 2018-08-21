Woman killed, man injured in northeast Nebraska collision

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330447 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 21, 2018
Beemer, Neb. — Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured in a northeast Nebraska collision between a car and sport utility vehicle.

The crash occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 275, east of Beemer.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Ruth Miller, of West Point, was declared dead at the scene. She’d been driving the car.

The SUV driver was taken to a West Point hospital and then transferred to an Omaha hospital. He’s been identified as 19-year-old Logan Brandt, of Fremont.  The crash is being investigated.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
