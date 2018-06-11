Woman life flighted from Gosper Co accident scene

A Gosper County traffic accident resulted in one person being transported from the scene by medical helicopter. Sheriff Dennis Ocken says it occurred Monday around 8:21am, about 5 miles south of Smithfield. Two pickups collided head-on on a rural road. The investigation indicated that the pickup, driven by 24-year-old Nigel Forster, was driving left of center. The driver of the other pickup, 26-year-old Kelsey Evans was extricated by Bertrand and Elwood Fire and Rescue, then flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney by life flight that had landed at the scene. A one-year-old infant in the Evans vehicle and Forster were uninjured. Evans was listed in serious condition Tuesday afternoon.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the infant was riding in a car seat. Both vehicles were totaled and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Nebraska State Patrol.