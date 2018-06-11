class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316736 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Woman life flighted from Gosper Co accident scene | KRVN Radio

Woman life flighted from Gosper Co accident scene

BY KRVN News | June 11, 2018
Home News Regional News
Woman life flighted from Gosper Co accident scene

A Gosper County traffic accident resulted in one person being transported from the scene by medical helicopter. Sheriff Dennis Ocken says it occurred Monday around 8:21am, about 5 miles south of Smithfield. Two pickups collided head-on on a rural road. The investigation indicated that the pickup, driven by 24-year-old Nigel Forster, was driving left of center. The driver of the other pickup, 26-year-old Kelsey Evans was extricated by Bertrand and Elwood Fire and Rescue, then flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney by life flight that had landed at the scene. A one-year-old infant in the Evans vehicle and Forster were uninjured. Evans was listed in serious condition Tuesday afternoon.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the infant was riding in a car seat. Both vehicles were totaled and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Nebraska State Patrol.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments