Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Sarpy County collision

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A woman charged with vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a fatal Sarpy County collision has pleaded not guilty.
Omaha station KETV reports that 22-year-old Paige Seaton entered the pleas Tuesday.
The Oct. 4 crash on state Highway 50 killed 15-year-old Alexandra Linscott, of Eagle, who was passenger in her mother’s car. Her mother, 48-year-old Elisa Linscott, was critically injured.
Investigators say Seaton crossed the center line, hitting the Linscotts’ car. Officials say Seaton’s blood alcohol level after the crash measured more than twice the legal driving limit.