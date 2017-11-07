Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Sarpy County collision

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270605 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 7, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A woman charged with vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a fatal Sarpy County collision has pleaded not guilty.

Omaha station KETV reports that 22-year-old Paige Seaton entered the pleas Tuesday.

The Oct. 4 crash on state Highway 50 killed 15-year-old Alexandra Linscott, of Eagle, who was passenger in her mother’s car. Her mother, 48-year-old Elisa Linscott, was critically injured.

Investigators say Seaton crossed the center line, hitting the Linscotts’ car. Officials say Seaton’s blood alcohol level after the crash measured more than twice the legal driving limit.

