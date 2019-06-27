Woman shot in Hastings; suspect takes own life

HASTINGS – Hastings Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting. In conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies, Hastings police are investigating the events that occurred in the 1000 block of Hill Street as well as the 800 block of North Bellevue Avenue. At approximately 7:30 PM officers were called to the 1000 block of Hill Street regarding a disturbance and possible shots being fired. Upon arrival, police were able to locate a female suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare and later flown by helicopter to Bryan Medical Center, West Campus for treatment. As of this morning the female is reported as being in critical condition, but stable.

At approximately 8:30 PM officers and the Nebraska State Patrol were able to make contact with the suspect. The suspect was identified as 58 year old David Langenberg of Hastings. Negotiators from the Nebraska State Patrol had contact with Langenberg by phone, on and off for several hours, attempting to reach a peaceful resolution. At approximately 12:30 AM Langenberg exited the residence and and ultimately took his own life. Langenberg was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Hastings Police Department has turned over the scene to complete the investigation.