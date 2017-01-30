Woman takes plea deal in fatal Platte County collision

TARNOV, Neb. – A 25-year-old Columbus woman has reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the crash death of a man in Platte County.

Online court records say Mikala Phillips made the pleas to misdemeanor charges of vehicular homicide and first-offense driving under the influence. Prosecutors reduced the homicide charge from a felony in exchange for Phillips’ pleas. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

The records say that in her plea deal, Phillips agreed to be sentenced to the maximum probation on each charge. The agreement is not binding on the judge, however.

Authorities have said Phillips’ car collided with a pickup driven by

33-year-old William Sorensen, of St. Edward, on June 9 last year. He was pronounced dead at the rural intersection about a mile west of Tarnov.