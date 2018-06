GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A Grand Island woman has been given probation for letting six children stand on the running boards of her sport utility vehicle while it was moving.

Two of the children were hospitalized after Stephanie Wedige stopped her SUV on Nov. 11, 2016, in a church parking lot. Wedige had pleaded no contest to six counts of negligent child abuse and one of willful reckless driving.

She was sentenced Thursday in Hall County District Court to 48 months of probation.