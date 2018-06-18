Work begins to upgrade central Nebraska recreation area

AYR, Neb. (AP) _ A central Nebraska recreation area is getting a series of upgrades.

The Hastings Tribune reports that work has begun at Crystal Lake State Recreation Area. Crews will dredge the lake and improve the park’s recreational features.

The plans call for excavating sediment from the lake, reshaping and stabilizing the shoreline, and creating additional access for fishing. The area will also get a recreational trail, kayak and canoe launching area, handicapped-accessible parking and a new wetland on the lake’s south end to improve the water quality.

Crews hope to have a lot of the work done by the summer’s end. The camping area will remain open during construction, but the lake will be closed.