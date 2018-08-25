Work Ethic Camp escapee arrested in Bennington

AUGUST 24, 2018 (OMAHA, NEB.) — The man who escaped from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp in McCook has been taken into custody, along with another man and two women, in Bennington.

Following his escape, Nebraska State Patrol personnel were able to determine that Christian Reinke, 20, of Hebron, had traveled to the Omaha area and was driving a stolen 1998 Chevrolet Suburban. At approximately 1:20 p.m., a trooper spotted the stolen Suburban near 168th and Highway 36.

The vehicle pulled into the parking lot at Bennington High School, which prompted the school to go into lockdown. As additional NSP units and aerial support were en route to the scene, the vehicle left the school parking lot and began traveling on Bennington Road. Officers from the Bennington Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Omaha Police Department also began to arrive on the scene.

A felony traffic stop was performed near 144th and Bennington Road. The driver, Reinke, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and additional charges related to his escape. Three others occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning and the investigation is ongoing.

Reinke had escaped from NDCS Work Ethic Camp in McCook at approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday.