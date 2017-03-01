Work To Begin on I-80 East Giltner

GILTNER – Weather permitting, construction work is scheduled to begin March 7 on Interstate 80 east of the Giltner interchange extending approximately 4.5 miles toward the Aurora interchange, for routing and sealing cracks, which prevents entry of moisture and debris, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Scodeller Construction, Inc. of Wixom, Michigan has the $56,000 contract. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during daylight hours in both the east and westbound lanes between the Giltner and Aurora interchanges. There will be a 12 foot width restriction. The project is anticipated to be completed in 10 working days.

Motorists are urged to watch for directional and information signs and to drive with extra caution near all highway work zones.