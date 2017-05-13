Work To Begin on I-80 Interchanges Elm Creek to Alda

May 11, 2017 (Grand Island, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, May 15, on installing new automated ramp gates and cameras at each I-80 interchange from Elm Creek to Alda, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Watts Electric Company of Waverly, Nebraska, has the contract for the $1.5 million project, which will start at the Elm Creek interchange and move eastward. The contractor will install the underground conduits first, and return at a later date to install the ramp gates and cameras.

Motorists should not expect delays as most construction work is along the shoulders. There may be short periods of time when the ramps are closed for ramp gate operation testing. The project is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2018.

The Department of Roads’ project manager is Tom Farber of Kearney. Motorists are asked to drive cautiously in areas where construction is ongoing.