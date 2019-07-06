class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393515 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Work to Begin on I-80, North Platte Scales | KRVN Radio

Work to Begin on I-80, North Platte Scales

BY Nebraska Department of Transportation | July 6, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraslka Department of Transportation. NDOT logo.

July 1, 2019 (North Platte, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin July 8 on I-80 at the North Platte Scales, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad, Nebraska has the $3,847,843 contract.  Work includes concrete pavement repair and replacement, asphalt surfacing, Weigh-In-Motion system, grading, joint and crack sealing, guardrail, seeding and permanent pavement marking.  Culverts will also be installed in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Reference Post 180.79 to Reference Post 181.11.

Traffic will be maintained utilizing lane closures and a 12-foot width restriction.  Anticipated completion is November 2019.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones.

 

 

