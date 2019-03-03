Work to Begin on US-283, South of Lexington

March 1, 2019 (McCook, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin the week of March 11

on US-283, south of Lexington, from Reference Post 47.57 to Reference Post 55.92, according to the

Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen Inc., of Cozad, Nebraska has the $8,826,007.00 contract. Work includes bridge repair, culvert installation, milling, asphalt overlay, guardrail replacement and seeding.

Lane closures will be maintained with flaggers and temporary traffic signals. During the first phase of

construction, there will be a 10-foot width restriction for the bridge over the Platte River and an 11-foot

width restriction for the other bridges on the project.

The first phase of construction is anticipated to be

completed by the end of 2019 with the entire project completed late fall 2020.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones.