class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225908 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Wrecked semi closes Hwy 81 | KRVN Radio

Wrecked semi closes Hwy 81

BY Tyler Cavalli | March 31, 2017
Home News Regional News
Wrecked semi closes Hwy 81

HEBRON – A section of Highway 81 near Hebron was closed for several hours Thursday after a semi-trailer tipped over spilling its contents.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a southbound semi hauling cattle gates on Hwy 81, tipped at a curve near the intersection of Road 6200 at approximately 1 p.m. The highway was closed for several hours due to clean up of the scattered cattle gates. The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and later released. Seatbelts were in use. The lone occupant’s name was not released.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments