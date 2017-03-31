Wrecked semi closes Hwy 81

HEBRON – A section of Highway 81 near Hebron was closed for several hours Thursday after a semi-trailer tipped over spilling its contents.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a southbound semi hauling cattle gates on Hwy 81, tipped at a curve near the intersection of Road 6200 at approximately 1 p.m. The highway was closed for several hours due to clean up of the scattered cattle gates. The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and later released. Seatbelts were in use. The lone occupant’s name was not released.