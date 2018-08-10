WWII pilot’s remains return home after 7 decades

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ The remains of a World War II pilot were finally buried with full military honors in his home state of Nebraska after 73 years in foreign soil.

Flight Officer Richard Lane died in combat in 1944.

His family had been visiting a cemetery in Filley, but the remains buried under Lane’s tombstone there were actually another man’s. The Army had sent the wrong soldier to Nebraska. Lane had actually been buried in a military cemetery in Belgium.

Lane’s family didn’t learn of the mistake until another family in Idaho

discovered the two soldiers’ bodies were switched.

The Lane family held another funeral Thursday in Beatrice, nearly 70 years after the first one. Lane’s sister, his nephew and a large group of American Legion Riders welcomed his body to its final resting place.