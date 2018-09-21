WWII rocket, grenade found in Nebraska destroyed

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol says its hazardous device technicians have destroyed a World War II-era rocket and grenade found this week in south-central and southeastern Nebraska.

The patrol says the first device – a rocket – was found by the owners of a farm near Odell while cleaning out an out-building. The grenade was found in Hastings by workers at Hastings City Iron and Metal.

Both devices were found on Wednesday. The patrol says technicians rendered each device safe by use of a counter charge. X-ray examination was unable to determine whether the devices contained explosive filler, so both were treated as live explosives.