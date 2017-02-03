Wymore woman gets 2 years of probation in child abuse case

BEATRICE, Neb. – A 24-year-old Wymore woman has been given two years of probation for negligent child abuse.

Online court records show Leslie Michaelis was sentenced Thursday in Gage County District Court. She’d pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent child abuse after prosecutors lowered the charge from felony intentional child abuse.

Michaelis was arrested in September after hospital officials reported suspicious head, face and abdominal injuries to a kindergarten-age girl. One of the wounds required stitches.

Police say the girl told officers Michaelis had gotten angry at her and had thrown three drinking glasses at her.