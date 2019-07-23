Wyoming governor makes emergency declaration for irrigation canal failure

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a emergency declaration late Monday in connection with last week’s failure of the Ft. Laramie Canal in Goshen County.

Gordon’s executive order followed a meeting earlier in the day in which the Governor and members of the executive branch met to find ways to provide state support to Goshen County and the Goshen Irrigation District.

Goshen County officials issued a local disaster declaration Monday as well.

Gordon’s office is assembling resources to engage federal partners and working with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and the State Engineer’s Office to explore potential options for resources and assistance.

The failure has left more than 100,000 acres of farmland in Wyoming and Nebraska without irrigation water during a critical period for growers.

Public meetings on the impact of the situation and response will be taking place Wednesday morning in Scottsbluff, and in the afternoon in Torrington.