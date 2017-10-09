class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264712 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Wyoming man killed in Nebraska Panhandle collision

BY Associated Press | October 9, 2017
Wyoming man killed in Nebraska Panhandle collision

ANGORA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a Wyoming man has been killed in a collision between his vehicle and a semitrailer in western Nebraska.

The crash was reported a little after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, just north of Angora on U.S. Highway 385. The Nebraska State Patrol says 22-year-old Braxton Fuller was headed north when his vehicle struck the southbound semi. Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Casper, Wyoming.

The trucker suffered minor injuries. The patrol identified him as 75-year-old Bernie Wynne, who lives in Scottsbluff.

