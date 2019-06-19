class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391292 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Yankowski charged with 2nd degree murder | KRVN Radio

Yankowski charged with 2nd degree murder

BY Dave Schroeder | June 19, 2019
Home News Regional News
Yankowski charged with 2nd degree murder
Courtesy/ Brown County Sheriff's Office. Nathan Yankowski.

A rural Long Pine man has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Terroristic Threats in the May 22, 2019 shooting death of 18-year-old Logan Maring of Merna. Twenty-seven-year-old(27) Nathan Yankowski was arraigned on the charges in Brown County Court Wednesday morning. Yankowski lives in the residence where the incident occurred. Maring was a recent graduate of Anselmo-Merna High School.

Brown County Sheriff Bruce Papstein says his agency received a call around 4:56pm on May 22nd about a person suffering a gun shot wound. The Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Ambulance responded and shortly after arriving Maring was pronounced dead at the scene. A report prepared by the Sheriff’s Office indicates Yankowski was pointing a handgun and believed it was unloaded. The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the investigation. Yankowski has since been released on $10,000 cash bond. Yankowski is scheduled for preliminary hearing on July 17, 2019 at 1:30pm.   The case is being prosecuted by Brown County Attorney Joseph Taylor. Gothenburg attorney Chevas Shaw is representing Yankowski.

 

 

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments