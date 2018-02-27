YCDC hopes to fight county-wide housing issue with LB518

YORK, Neb. – Affordable workforce housing is an important need in Nebraska, especially in it’s rural communities.

According to a recent housing study, by 2025, York County will need an additional 588 units to accommodate the growing housing needs of the county. The study assessed that 50% of the need will be rental.

LB518, also known as the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act, provides match grants to support new construction or rehabilitation of rental or owner-occupied housing in rural communities.

The York County Development Corporation is in the process of applying for grant funding provided through LB518, to help combat the county-wide housing issues. YCDC Executive Director, Lisa Hurley, has a project at the ready if the application was to be accepted. Developer out of Central City, Mesner Development Co., has proposed a roughly $3 million, 35-unit apartment complex to be constructed in York.

Hurley talks about how the funds will be acquired.

If funds are awarded, ground could be broke as soon as September. The funds will also be used for revolving loans to encourage growth in York County for years to come.