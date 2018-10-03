YCDC Receives Excellence in Economic Development Award from the IEDC

WASHINGTON, DC (October 02, 2018) – York County Development Corporation received a Bronze Excellence in Economic Development Award for York County Educational Partnerships, a project in the category of Partnership with Educational Institutions of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).



The honor was presented at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 2, during the IEDC Annual Conference, which was held September 29 – October 3, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

“It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of York County Development Corporation. This initiatives show that with dedication, a team of partners can come together and move a community together. Without the schools, our Chambers, area businesses and the Governor’s Developing Youth Talent Initiative grant, YCDC would not be able to effectively address our talent needs. The conversations between educators and businesses are at the core of these initiatives” Lisa Hurley, YCDC Executive Director stated.

Over the past five years, York County Development Corporation (YCDC), in York, Nebraska, partnering with schools, has initiated a series of workforce programs in schools. In partnership with York Public Schools, the EntrepreneurShip Investigation (ESI) Camp, York Middle School Manufacturing Entrepreneurship Class, and York High School Technical Math Class were implemented. Complementing these are Industry Tours for Educators (participating: three public schools, York College, Southeast Community College and partners), a regional Annual Career Day with an average of 10 area high schools participating, and Career Academies programs that work independently through the Public Schools, but share the same economic development goals in the areas of workforce development/attraction, technology transfer, entrepreneurship, and development. Through these programs, York Public Schools has created a Career Academy Campus using resources and businesses in the community without the expense of building an additional school facility. In addition, the York area was able to recruit Southeast Community College to open a York Regional Learning Center. Many of these programs have been started using business and community feedback, along with a skills-gap analysis.

“This year our judges reviewed some extraordinary projects that advanced both communities and businesses. We congratulate all the award winners, and thank everyone who nominated their projects for sharing their success with fellow IEDC members. What we learn from each other helps us to grow and advance as a profession. We look forward to even greater participation from economic developers across the globe in the 2019 awards program.” -Craig Richard, CEcD, FM, President and CEO, Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation located in Tampa, Florida, and 2018 IEDC Board Chair.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is the world’s largest membership organization for economic development professionals. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life in their communities by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth and provide a stable tax base. From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, our members represent the entire range of economic development. Learn more at iedconline.org.

YCDC is a public-private, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote and encourage quality economic growth in York County, Nebraska. YCDC works confidentially and offers unbiased, detailed, and customized information to clients for no fee. YCDC is the lead economic development organization in York County, Nebraska and utilizes a team approach to ensure access to all agencies and programs which can be of assistance to your project. York County, Nebraska is located forty minutes from Lincoln, Nebraska’s capital city. This community is pro-business, pro-growth, and pro-families. Close to the city, yet full of distinct character and small-town charm, York County offers residents and businesses the amenities of a larger metropolis, without the traffic and high price tag. This winning combination is the engine behind York’s continued growth. The York Region 7-county labor market now has over 210,000 workers and growing. To learn more about York County, visit http://www.yorkdevco.com/. Here you will find 360 videos where you can tour the community and all the area has to offer.