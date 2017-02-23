YMCA Hires New Child Care Director

HOLDREGE – The YMCA at R7 Early Learning Center has hired Shannon Reicheneker as its new Child Care Director.

Shannon has 15 years of child care experience, including four years as the Child Care Manager at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney and 11 years at KinderCare centers and a church day care in Colorado.

Her eyes were opened to her passion for working with kids 15 years ago when she volunteered at her son’s day care.

“It’s so rewarding to see the kids when they finally get what you are trying to teach them,” Shannon said. “They are just like little sponges. I think they teach me more than I teach them.”

Shannon is thrilled to have a new opportunity with kids in the Holdrege area.

“I have always wanted to be part of a center as it was being built from the ground up,” Shannon said. Since the Y’s facility just opened in September 2016, she is starting near the beginning and has grand visions for the child care’s future.

“It has been so eye-opening,” Shannon said of her first few weeks on the job. “I had heard about the Y for years, but I didn’t know the ‘why’ part. It’s about serving the community and giving the community what it needs.”

Currently, 49 kids are enrolled at the center, but it is licensed for 100, giving it plenty of room to grow.

The center is currently accepting enrollments for its child care center, which serves children from 6 weeks to 12 years, and its 2017-18 preschool classes.

Shannon said some of her upcoming goals for the center include adding a second infant room so that younger infants (ages 6 weeks to 9 months) can be separated from the more active infants (9 months to 18 months). She also is planning to add a five-day-a-week PreK class to better prepare kids for kindergarten.

Shannon, who is originally from Litchfield, lives in Kearney with her three sons, Conor, 16; Colin, 14; and Colton, 12. She plans to marry her fiancé, Sid, in the next few months and will then welcome his two children to their family as well, Maddy, 14; and Spencer, 8.

