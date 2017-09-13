YMCA Plans Transportation Celebration for Kids

New event will be September 30

LEXINGTON – Kids’ imaginations will have a chance to soar on Saturday, September 30, at

the Orthman Community YMCA’s Transportation Celebration event.

More than 30 trucks and vehicles will park at the Lexington Airport that day for kids to climb

aboard and experience what it’s like to operate large machines. Vehicles include a combine,

firetruck, ambulance, police car, helicopter, bucket truck, motorcycle, bus, tow truck and

many more.

Orthman YMCA Executive Director Riley Gruntorad said he had attended a similar event

organized by the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, and he wanted to provide that same

experience for Lexington kids and families.

“I want kids of all ages to experience seeing vehicles up close and to unleash their

imaginations as they pretend to drive something they may have never seen or have only

seen driving down the road,” Gruntorad said.

“Also, we wanted to provide something for the local businesses to attend without cost,” he

said. “Many of these local vendors donate to the YMCA, and this is a way to give back to

them by giving them an opportunity to showcase their business.”

Gruntorad said more than 20 businesses will be providing vehicles for the event. Midwest

Medical Helicopter and the National Guard will also supply vehicles.

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jim Kelly Field Lexington Airport. The cost

is $2 per person for adults and children ages 2 and older. Plum Creek Market Place and

Nick’s Gyros will sell lunch at the event, and the Anna Street Trolley will sell ice cream.

Also at the event, participants will have a chance to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to

fly in an airplane. Two children can fit in the plane each time. Winners will be chosen at

random drawings at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Participants will also receive a YMCA bag when they check in at the event, and the

businesses will fill the bag with items such as pencils, candy and stickers.

For more information on the event, please visit the website at www.orthmanymca.org or the

Orthman Community YMCA’s Facebook page.