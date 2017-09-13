YMCA Plans Transportation Celebration for Kids

New event will be September 30
LEXINGTON – Kids’ imaginations will have a chance to soar on Saturday, September 30, at
the Orthman Community YMCA’s Transportation Celebration event.
More than 30 trucks and vehicles will park at the Lexington Airport that day for kids to climb
aboard and experience what it’s like to operate large machines. Vehicles include a combine,
firetruck, ambulance, police car, helicopter, bucket truck, motorcycle, bus, tow truck and
many more.
Orthman YMCA Executive Director Riley Gruntorad said he had attended a similar event
organized by the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, and he wanted to provide that same
experience for Lexington kids and families.
“I want kids of all ages to experience seeing vehicles up close and to unleash their
imaginations as they pretend to drive something they may have never seen or have only
seen driving down the road,” Gruntorad said.
“Also, we wanted to provide something for the local businesses to attend without cost,” he
said. “Many of these local vendors donate to the YMCA, and this is a way to give back to
them by giving them an opportunity to showcase their business.”
Gruntorad said more than 20 businesses will be providing vehicles for the event. Midwest
Medical Helicopter and the National Guard will also supply vehicles.
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jim Kelly Field Lexington Airport. The cost
is $2 per person for adults and children ages 2 and older. Plum Creek Market Place and
Nick’s Gyros will sell lunch at the event, and the Anna Street Trolley will sell ice cream.
Also at the event, participants will have a chance to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to
fly in an airplane. Two children can fit in the plane each time. Winners will be chosen at
random drawings at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Participants will also receive a YMCA bag when they check in at the event, and the
businesses will fill the bag with items such as pencils, candy and stickers.
For more information on the event, please visit the website at www.orthmanymca.org or the
Orthman Community YMCA’s Facebook page.