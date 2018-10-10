class="post-template-default single single-post postid-340306 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
York and Fillmore County Veteran Services Officer bound for Afghanistan

BY News | October 10, 2018
YORK, Neb. – York and Fillmore County’s Veteran Services Officer has gotten word he will be deployed.

National Guard Sergeant, Nick Wollenburg, is bound for Afghanistan in early November with an anticipated return to American soil mid-January.

Wollenburg ensured that veterans of York and Fillmore County will still be tended to in his absence.

Both York and Fillmore County Veteran Service Offices will see temporary help from Seward County’s Officer, as well as, the State of Nebraska while Wollenburg is on Military Leave.

