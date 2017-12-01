York College Six Have First Day in Court

YORK, Neb. – Six York College students, who have been charged with Assault and Child Abuse, among other crimes, had their day in York County Court on Wednesday. The six are accused of stealing BB guns from a local York business and shooting children with them on Halloween, as well as, shooting out the windows of two vehicles.

Arthur Huggins, 18, is charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Commit Child Abuse – No Injury, Criminal Mischief $0-$500, and Theft/Shoplifting $0-$500. Huggins chose to plead Not Guilty to the charges, and will begin Pretrial on January 24, at 9 a.m.

Graham Marks, 19, is charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Commit Child Abuse – No Injury, and Criminal Mischief $0-$500. Marks next court appearance, Disposition without Trial, is set for December 6, at 3:30 p.m.

Donzel Scott, 18, is charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Commit Child Abuse – No Injury, Criminal Mischief $0-$500, and Theft/Shoplifting $0-$500. Scott will enter his plea in York County Court on December 6, at 1:45 p.m.

Deavin Robertson, 18, is charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Commit Child Abuse – No Injury, and Criminal Mischief $0-$500. Robertson will enter his plea in York County Court on December 6, at 1:45 p.m.

Brandon Duarte, 19, and Alfredo Martinez, 18, are charged 3rd Degree Assault, Commit Child Abuse – No Injury, Criminal Mischief $0-$500, and Theft/Shoplifting $0-$500. Both failed to appear in court, but each had State Request Leave to Amend Complaint. Duarte will appear for arraignment on December 6, at 2 p.m.

All charges are considered misdemeanors because a BB gun is not considered a full firearm.