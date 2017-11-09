York County Commissioners Hear Proposed 2019 Salary Increases for County Officials

YORK, Neb. – The York County Commissioners have until December 1 to set the 2019 salaries for York County’s elected officials.

On Tuesday, the York County Board of Commissioners heard from County Attorney Chris Johnson, who presented information regarding the proposed increases for officials in 2019.

The County Assessor, County Clerk, Clerk of the District Court, County Treasurer, and the Public Defender all proposed an increase of 11.7%, bringing their currently salary of roughly $58,200 to $65,000 per year. As for the Sheriff, a 7.8% increase was requested, raising his salary from roughly $69,500 to $75,000 per year. The highest increase proposal was seen by the County Attorney, who proposed a 27% increase, raising his salary from $78,600 to $100,000. The reason for such a high proposed increase is to fall in line with surrounding County Attorney’s pay scale, considering York has a lower tax levy and higher valuation than both Seward and Hamilton Counties.

These proposals were based off a salary survey conducted by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). The commissioners will act on the proposals next meeting, November 21.

The York County Commissioners were also suggested an increase in salary to $29,900 per year.

December 1, 2017, is the first day candidates can begin filing for the 2018 election cycle.