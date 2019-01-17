York County Commissioners presented proposed One and Six Year Road & Bridge Plan

YORK, Neb. – The York County Board of Commissioners have been presented the proposed One and Six Year Road and Bridge Plan for future projects in York County.

On Tuesday, York County Highway Superintendent, Harvey Keim, introduced the proposed 2019 plan that totaled 46 road and bridge projects.

The one year plan features a total of 12 projects with an estimated cost of $773,000. Most items involve cleaning ditches and replacing culverts, but two major items will see a road repaired and the replacement of a bridge in York County.

The six year plan consists of 34 projects to the tune of $4.35 million.

The Board will now examine the plan and share their recommendations on whether to add or eliminate projects.

Click link to view full proposed One and Six Year Road and Bridge Plan: One and Six Year 2019