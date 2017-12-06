York County Commissioners set Elected Official Salaries Through 2022

YORK, Neb. – With candidates beginning to file for seats in the 2018 York County election cycle, the York County Board of Commissioners Tuesday set the salaries for those elected officials through the year 2022.

After studying multiple surveys and proposals, In the end, the elected officials chose on a set amount increase, as opposed to a percentage increase per year.

The County Assessor, County Clerk, Clerk of the District Court, County Treasurer, and the Public Defender will all receive a $2,000 per year increase, bringing their currently salary of $58,200 per year, to $66,200 in the year 2022. The County Surveyor will see an increase of $1,000 per year with a set salary of $13,000 in 2019. As for the Sheriff and County Attorney, they will be given a $3,000 per year increase. Bringing the Sheriff’s salary from $69,500 currently, to $81,500 for the year 2022. The County Attorney will bump from $78,600 currently, to $90,600 by year 2022. York County Commissioners will also received a salary increase of $500 per year. Each Commissioner, excluding the Chairman, currently makes $22,300 per year. The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners will be given an additional $1,200 in 2019, and then receive the $500 increase per year similar to fellow Commissioners. The Chairman will make just over $24,000 in 2019.

York County employee increases will be merit-based and Cost-of-Living Adjustment or COLA-based, and so will likely be percentages. Employee raises are up to the Department Heads to determine on a year-in-year-out basis.