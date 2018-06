YORK, Neb. – With York County Sheriff, Dale Radcliff, on one side, and York Police Chief, Ed Tjaden, on the other, the York County Commissioners approved the hiring of Leilah Luft as the Communications Director for York County’s new call center.

Luft said she is excited for the opportunity to serve the community…

Luft comes to York County after having previously worked for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Luft will begin her new position on July 2.