York County Public Defender facing theft charge

YORK, Neb. -A York County Public Defender has been formally charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, a Class 2A Felony.

On February 20, 2018, Fillmore County Sheriff William Burgess, contacted the Nebraska State Patrol with information that Nancy Waldron, 59, had possibly taken tens of thousands of while managing and performing legal services for Wasserbauer Farms in Fillmore County. Waldron confirmed that she has provided legal services for the farm for almost 30 years.

In January, the farm’s bank and a Certified Public Accountant noticed suspicious activity concerning the Wasserbauer Farm’s bank account. A bank employee reviewed Waldron’s account, discovering many checks totaling tens of thousands of dollars that Waldron had paid herself from the Wasserbauer account. It was determined that from January 2017 through February 2018 Waldron, acting on behalf of Wasserbauer Farms, wrote herself 29 checks totaling $63,932.00. Of that total, only $7,019.42 can be attributed to the management of Wasserbauer Farms.

Upon further inspection, since 2012, Waldron had written checks to herself with little to no oversight from Wasserbauer Farm’s checking account totaling $186,799.

A Class 2A Felony in Nebraska carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Waldron will appear from Arraignment in Fillmore County Court at 10 a.m. on August 15.