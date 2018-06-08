York County Sheriff’s find 20 lb’s of pot on I-80

BRADSHAW – Twenty pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County on Thursday.

York County Sheriff Lt. Paul Vrbka says a deputy stopped a 2018 Toyota Forerunner at 1:37 p.m. for a traffic violation one mile west of the Bradshaw interchange…

The deputy found the marijuana concealed in a trash bag hidden in a suitcase. The estimated street value is $65,000.

The subject, 30-year-old Daniel Durling of Massachusetts was lodged in the York County Jail for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.