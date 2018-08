YORK, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say York County deputies seized 62 pounds of marijuana after an Interstate 80 traffic stop.

The York News-Times reports that a deputy stopped a pickup truck for speeding Wednesday night in York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Department says the deputy grew suspicious, which led to a search of the truck. The department says the pot was found inside a hidden compartment under the pickup bed.

The driver was arrested.