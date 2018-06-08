York General recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2018

Chicago, IL – York General (York, NE) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the 5th year in a row that York General has achieved this honor.

“Whether on the frontline or in the top office, healthcare employees witness moments that can either inspire or dishearten them. That can take a toll on an individual and healthcare organizations must take extra steps to ensure that highs and lows during the workday don’t impact engagement or performance,” said Modern Healthcare Editor Aurora Aguilar. “This year’s best places to work, voted on by the employees themselves, exemplify what it takes to maintain dedication and satisfaction among its employees and that is the key to good patient care. Congratulations to this year’s winners and we look forward to celebrating with you in September.”

“We are proud to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the best employers in our industry,” said Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General. “York General is dedicated to building a great organization where our people are our greatest asset. Their expertise and dedication to improving healthcare has driven our success.”

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

York General will be honored at the 2018 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Renaissance Dallas.