YORK-HAMILTON COUNTY CATTLEMEN HOSTING FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER

The York-Hamilton County Cattlemen along with other area Nebraska Cattlemen’s affiliate groups are hosting a Fund Raising activity for the producers affected by range fires in Kansas the past weeks.

Mark Klute of Hampton, past York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s President said the evening activity is scheduled for Friday, April 7, 2017, doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and entertainment starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva. Activities for the evening will include entertainment by Comedian, Drew Hastings of Lincoln; music by a live band, free desserts provided by Kerry’s Restaurant of McCool Junction plus there will be a cash bar for the evening.

Kim Siebert of Henderson, Cattlemen’s President for 2017 reported the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Association is donating $1,000 to the relief effort and encouraged individual members and area producers to join in the effort to help Cattlemen in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado that have been affected by the wildfires.

Siebert said donations of feed, hay, fencing supplies or cash are encouraged and will be routed through the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association to make sure the donations get to the right producers to help out in the best way possible.

Tickets will be $10 and can be purchase at the door.

For questions, or more information you can contact Mark Klute of Hampton at 402-725-3488 or Kim Siebert of Henderson at 402-723-4376, or Matt Caldwell at 402-469-1190.